Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 12.8%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) shares fell 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02. 93,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,241,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZUL. Raymond James reduced their price target on Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Azul by 169.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 65,091 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 101.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

