Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 12.8%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) shares fell 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02. 93,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,241,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AZUL. Raymond James reduced their price target on Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.96.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75.
Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.
