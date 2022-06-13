AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.28

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.28 and last traded at $42.30, with a volume of 303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.71.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get AZZ alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. AZZ had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,972,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,667,000 after purchasing an additional 111,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,227,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 85,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AZZ by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 879,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 855,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.