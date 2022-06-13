B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.78

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.78 ($0.03) per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $2.44. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BPM traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 297 ($3.72). 39,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,575. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 272.25 ($3.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 363 ($4.55). The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £111.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 289.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 309.53.

In other news, insider Jonathan Newman bought 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £3,877.76 ($4,859.35).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading investments, and financial services businesses. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

