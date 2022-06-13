B. Riley Comments on Oxford Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a report released on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $9.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.06. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

OXM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of OXM opened at $93.91 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $110.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average of $90.65.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

