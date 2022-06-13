Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €22.00 Price Target

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) received a €22.00 ($23.66) target price from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DEQ. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.50 ($18.82) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HSBC set a €22.50 ($24.19) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($26.02) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of ETR:DEQ traded down €0.12 ($0.13) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €22.00 ($23.66). The stock had a trading volume of 677,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €13.26 ($14.26) and a 1 year high of €22.50 ($24.19). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €17.59 and its 200-day moving average is €16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

