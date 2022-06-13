Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.79

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 14982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $889.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 62.89% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.96%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Hough acquired 6,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,257,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,784,000 after buying an additional 786,685 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 429,639 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 45,095 shares in the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 803,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

