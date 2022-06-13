Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Down to $2.44

Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.21. Bakkt shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 43,390 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.
In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 16,000 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,320,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,714,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)
Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bakkt (BKKT)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.