Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Down to $2.44

Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.21. Bakkt shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 43,390 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.

Get Bakkt alerts:

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 16,000 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,320,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,714,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth $10,638,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at $4,022,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.