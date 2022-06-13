Ball (NYSE:BALL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $65.76

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.76 and last traded at $66.56, with a volume of 17196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.48.

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

Get Ball alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

About Ball (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.