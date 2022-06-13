Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Down 12%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) traded down 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.96. 237,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,709,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 15.36.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 562.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 274,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 232,839 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 357,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 302,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

