Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the May 15th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 492.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Bâloise from CHF 161.50 to CHF 170.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bâloise from CHF 149 to CHF 154 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Bâloise stock opened at $161.00 on Monday. Bâloise has a 1 year low of $149.55 and a 1 year high of $176.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.63.

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

