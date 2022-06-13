Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

BCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $560.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.05 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 40.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 823.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $990,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

