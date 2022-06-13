Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 100.2% from the May 15th total of 609,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCH shares. Scotiabank upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Banco Santander raised Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco de Chile has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $19.45 on Monday. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $560.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco de Chile (Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.