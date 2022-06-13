Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.63

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 3464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 35.49% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $30.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 352,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 33,345 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

