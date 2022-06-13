Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Grupo Santander

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE BMA opened at $12.67 on Monday. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $810.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth $98,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 117.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 77.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

