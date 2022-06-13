Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.04

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 596438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BMA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.
The company has a market capitalization of $771.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Banco Macro by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Banco Macro by 3,316.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
