Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.68

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 122198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.20 ($4.52) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Banco Santander from €2.90 ($3.12) to €3.00 ($3.23) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.30 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.19) to €3.50 ($3.76) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. Analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.0571 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,873,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 168,367 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

