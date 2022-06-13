Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.68

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 122198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

SAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.38) target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,873,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 254,243 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 21.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 296.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 168,367 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 30.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

