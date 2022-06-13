Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.90

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.48 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 41.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

