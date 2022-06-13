Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.90

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
About Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bancorp (TBBK)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.