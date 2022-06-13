Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.36 and last traded at $71.85. 47 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.20.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank First from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Bank First alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $533.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 36.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bank First by 698.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 99.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 96.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.