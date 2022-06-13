Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.09

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.09 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 416052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.
BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $260.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $395,481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $234,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
