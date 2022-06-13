Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the May 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS BACHY opened at $9.72 on Monday. Bank of China has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

