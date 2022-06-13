Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.71

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.71 and last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 69708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

