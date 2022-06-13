Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.93

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.93 and last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 44.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 54,822 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 33.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

