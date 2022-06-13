BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.28

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.28 and last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 1168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKU. StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,640,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter worth $31,987,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,947,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340,604 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

