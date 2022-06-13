Barclays Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €45.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR G1A traded down €1.58 ($1.70) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €35.83 ($38.53). The stock had a trading volume of 443,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is €36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.41. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €33.35 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($52.20). The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.