Barclays Analysts Give Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) a $126.00 Price Target

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a $126.00 price target by Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.84.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $86.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.13.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Analysts expect that Nutrien will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $381,254,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $521,017,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $418,452,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,558 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

