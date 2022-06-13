Barclays Lowers AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Price Target to GBX 3,000

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 3,600 ($45.11) to GBX 3,000 ($37.59) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 1,630 ($20.43) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,680 ($33.58) to GBX 2,310 ($28.95) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.39) to GBX 3,625 ($45.43) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,637.86.

OTCMKTS AVEVF traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $30.99. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

