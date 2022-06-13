Barclays Lowers TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) to Underweight

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded TAG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:TAGOF opened at $32.63 on Monday. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

