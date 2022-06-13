Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.77

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 31119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

BBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 16,035 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 11.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 328.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 47,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 883.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 100,054 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

