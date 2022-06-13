Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of BGH stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.25. 107,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,492. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 41,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 38,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 57,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

