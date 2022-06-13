BARK (BARK) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BARK to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BARK 0 0 1 0 3.00 BARK Competitors 87 623 1147 42 2.60

BARK currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 700.94%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 44.42%. Given BARK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BARK is more favorable than its rivals.

BARK has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BARK’s rivals have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

40.6% of BARK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BARK $507.41 million -$68.30 million -2.98 BARK Competitors $7.60 billion $13.49 million 4.32

BARK’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BARK -13.46% -39.40% -19.70% BARK Competitors -10.13% -4.41% 0.09%

BARK rivals beat BARK on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. The company also sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. It offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retail partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

