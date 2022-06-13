Barrett Mooney Sells 10,000 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) CEO Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Barrett Mooney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $19,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $23,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $26,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $57,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $51,100.00.

Shares of UAVS stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,866. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.31.

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 292.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 306.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter worth $30,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 31.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

