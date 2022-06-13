Barrett Mooney Sells 10,000 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) CEO Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barrett Mooney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $19,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $23,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $26,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $57,600.00.

On Saturday, April 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $58,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $51,100.00.

Shares of UAVS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,866. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.31.

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 292.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAVS. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 57,634 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 343.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 306.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter worth $125,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

