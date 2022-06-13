Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €74.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €74.00 ($79.57) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($66.67) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €70.07 ($75.34).

BAS traded down €2.24 ($2.41) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €49.63 ($53.37). 3,729,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 12-month low of €46.47 ($49.96) and a 12-month high of €69.52 ($74.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €50.60 and a 200 day moving average of €57.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

