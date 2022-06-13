Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BHC. TheStreet downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

BHC stock opened at $8.03 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,525,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 59,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

