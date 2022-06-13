Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.70

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 2165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLCO shares. Cowen started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

