Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.70

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 2165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLCO. Guggenheim began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

