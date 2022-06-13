Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €100.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($107.53) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMW. Barclays set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($93.55) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($120.43) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 9th.

ETR:BMW opened at €80.54 ($86.60) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a 12-month high of €100.42 ($107.98). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €78.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.70.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

