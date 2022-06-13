BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.68.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBTV. CIBC dropped their price objective on BBTV from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of BBTV from C$9.00 to C$3.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

TSE BBTV opened at C$1.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. BBTV has a fifty-two week low of C$1.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.65, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

