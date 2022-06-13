Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Down 10.2%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.72 and last traded at $29.72. 19,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,125,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.93.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.31. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $109,885.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,943.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares in the company, valued at $42,481,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,373 shares of company stock worth $2,706,284 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,624,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,578,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 22.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 704.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 148,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 130,168 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

