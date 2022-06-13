Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, an increase of 158.5% from the May 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCEKF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.20 to C$2.70 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Bear Creek Mining stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. Bear Creek Mining has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

