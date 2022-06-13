Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given New $6.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.73% from the stock’s current price.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.08.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $568.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 536,654 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 29,054 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 51,064 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,048 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the period.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.