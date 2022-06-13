Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.15

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 2116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.
About Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE)
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
