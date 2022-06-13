Bellevue Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $139.00

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 139 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.75), with a volume of 648183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.80 ($1.83).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 175.21.

About Bellevue Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH)

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

