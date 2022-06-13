Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.29

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 104926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Belo Sun Mining from C$0.85 to C$0.65 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.00, a quick ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.42 million and a PE ratio of -24.04.

In other news, Director Peter Wilson Tagliamonte sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$36,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,713,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,917,848.33.

About Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

