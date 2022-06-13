Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Bénéteau from €18.00 ($19.35) to €19.00 ($20.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS BTEAF opened at $12.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. Bénéteau has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

