Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up to $2.89

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.97. Benson Hill shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 8,416 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHIL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $92.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Benson Hill by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Benson Hill by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 347,939 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,429,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,221,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 221,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

