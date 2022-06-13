Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up to $2.89

Shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.97. Benson Hill shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 8,416 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $92.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Benson Hill by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Benson Hill by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 347,939 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,429,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Benson Hill by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,221,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 221,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,985,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

