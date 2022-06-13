Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €17.50 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) received a €17.50 ($18.82) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENI. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($16.02) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($15.59) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of ETR ENI traded down €0.73 ($0.78) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €13.23 ($14.23). The company had a trading volume of 119,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61. ENI has a 1 year low of €9.38 ($10.09) and a 1 year high of €14.80 ($15.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

