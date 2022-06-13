Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €18.00 Price Target

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) has been given a €18.00 ($19.35) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 137.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €12.00 ($12.90) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($16.13) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of SAF-Holland stock traded down €0.22 ($0.24) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €7.58 ($8.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. SAF-Holland has a 1-year low of €6.75 ($7.26) and a 1-year high of €13.80 ($14.84). The business has a fifty day moving average of €7.38 and a 200 day moving average of €9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $344.09 million and a PE ratio of 8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.99.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

